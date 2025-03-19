Less wind Thursday!

25 EVENING WEATHER — The wind will finally begin to relax tonight! With calmer winds and drier air in place, we should see lows fall into the lower 40s in the morning. It will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 70°. Winds will stay lighter out of the north at 5-15mph.

Of course the wind will be back as we head into Friday. Southerly winds will pick up into the 15-25mph range Friday afternoon. This will warm highs into the upper 70s. Gusty southerly winds will continue Saturday with highs climbing even higher into the mid 80s. We should top out in the upper 80s Sunday ahead of a cold front. This may bring a few storms to the region, especially east of I-35 down into the Brazos Valley. A few storms could be strong with hail potential, so stay tuned!