Less rain in the forecast for this week

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms swept through much of the area today, which gave us a chance to cool down from the heat. Any remaining showers in the Brazos Valley will fade away this evening. A couple showers may spring up here and there as the sun comes up, but for the most part, isolated showers and storms will be kept in the Brazos Valley tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the 90s once again with a heat index at 100° or more.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be rain-free but still hot and muggy. In fact, the muggy weather likely won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures will consistently top out in the 90s through the week. Today may have been the best offering of rain for a little while. The sea breeze may contribute to a storm or two late in the week, but there's not much in the forecast beyond that. As usual, the Brazos Valley will get the storms first.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather