Less heat, but still quite hot for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another hot one across Central Texas, though the heat will be a bit lower thanks to slightly cooler temperatures and slightly lower humidity. As a result, highs will climb into the mid 90s but *only* feel like 105-110°.

There is a small chance we see some isolated storms today and Friday, or during the overnight hours. It all depends on how things set up to our northwest. If anything does get going, the potential is there for hail and winds.

Heading into the weekend and into next week, high pressure looks to build which will send temperatures back above 100 as the heat wave cranks up again.

