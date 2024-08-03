Last of the rain exiting this evening

25 WEATHER — Most of us won't see a drop of rain through the remainder of the evening, but a couple showers and storms will be possible in our southern counties before the day is over. This will be the last of any kind of chance for rain in a while. The showers and storms should stay to our south tomorrow, while we get a partly cloudy day. Highs for Sunday will reach the upper-90s. Monday will be just as hot.

A stagnant weather pattern will emerge for the week ahead, with lots of sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday with highs at or near 100°. Some clouds will make their way back by Friday, but even into next weekend, it doesn't look like any rain will be headed our way. Temperatures will stay in the upper-90s or in the 100s. The highest temperature I have for Waco over the next ten days is 100°; I am reluctant to forecast anything higher given the models' tendency to overestimate our numbers lately.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather