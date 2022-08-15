CENTRAL TEXAS — We're kicking off the school year hot! Highs will be in the triple digits to kick off this week, peaking around 103 on Wednesday. There will be the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon as a tropical disturbance passes to our southwest. The best chance for rain will remain southwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. The rest of us just deal with hot and humid conditions.

Our next best chance of rain comes in for the middle of the week as a weak cold front tries to slide into our area. Don't expect a big cool-down, but with the potential for some scattered showers along it, highs may stay in the upper 90s Thursday.

We dry out and heat up again for the weekend, but there are some signs this overall summer pattern could break down late next week bringing highs back below normal and rain chances! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather