KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Storms likely for Memorial Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Two rounds of storms will be possible on Memorial Day, with a round in the morning, and then strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storms possible Memorial Day with some strong to severe in the evening.

Highs in the 80s for Memorial Day - may get a brief repreive in the middle of the day.

Storm chances continue this week, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Weekend looking quiet.

Good morning! Many of us this morning are waking up to showers and storms, which will be around for the first part of the day. The biggest threat with these will be heavy rain, which could lead to street flooding. A FLOOD WATCH remains in place Thursday morning. Once this round clears out, the question will be how much our atmosphere recovers. If we are able to get enough recovery, the second round of storms that develops this afternoon and evening could have more of a severe threat. The biggest threat would be large hail and winds, though an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

After Memorial Day, we should see only scattered activity, but a daily chance of pop up storms will exist. Thursday may bring the next best chance of storms as a system moves across. Following that, things look to quiet down for the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Have a great Memorial Day and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather