KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Showers and storms likely for the Fourth of July

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highest rain chances are expected by the middle of the day. Some showers may linger for Fireworks.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Major flooding in San Saba county.

Heavy rain possible in Central Texas today.

Cool for July standards.

Showers may taper in time for Fireworks.

Good morning! We're looking at a wet start to July 4th here in Central Texas. Heavy rain has plagued San Saba county where Major flooding is expected on the San Saba river today. Do not cross flooded roads! The wild card in our forecast is what happens to the blob of moisture out to our west. Models have been decently consistent at bringing that blob over our area by the middle of the day. If that indeed happens, we will likely see showers and storms flare up by midday. Some of these could produce very heavy rainfall, and localized flooding will be possible. Models are decently consistent that this activity tapers by fireworks time too. It won't be a guarantee, so be sure to take an umbrella and towel if you're heading to watch them. Afternoon plans may need to be adjusted due to the potential for heavy rain. It will stay "cool" with highs in the mid 80s.

Heading into Saturday, some moisture may linger for scattered downpours in the afternoon, but coverage should be much lesser. Temperatures should reach the low 90s.

Next week looks toasty as high pressure takes over! We'll see highs near 100!