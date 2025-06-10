KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Showers and storms expected by Midday Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A line of showers and storms is working in from West Texas into Central Texas and may bring gusty winds and small hail along with heavy rainfall today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Line of showers and storms working in from West Texas this morning.

Gusty winds, small hail possible.

More storm chances through the week.

Flooding rainfall possible

Good morning! We are tracking a line of showers and storms working in from West Texas. As these work through our area later today, we may see some portions of it turn strong to severe with hail up to the size of half dollars and 60mph winds possible. The larger threat will be the potential for flooding rainfall as we have already seen heavy rains across our area. This will work through during the first part of your day, arriving in the I-35 corridor after 9am and likely clearing out during the lunch hour. Eastern areas may be clear by 2pm. Behind this, I expect sinking air to limit storm development this afternoon. Highs will likely climb into the mid 80s.

This will be the first of multiple rounds of storms through the rest of the week. A pesky upper-level low is stuck over the Lone Star State and will continue to spin for the next few days. That will lead to multiple chunks of energy swinging over our area. Each time one passes, showers and storms may develop. The problem is in these situations, the models perform very poorly. Exact timing will be a struggle, but each round may bring heavy rain and a low-end severe threat. It will be important to monitor the forecast each day if you have outdoor plans. With all these storm chances, highs will remain in the 80s. Some areas may see more than 3 inches of rain this week!

Next week, a more stable and quiet pattern takes over, leading to highs in the low 90s and less rain chances.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather