KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon firing off a round of severe storms that could impact Central Texas this afternoon and evening. Hail, Wind, and even Tornadoes are possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening in Central Texas, and in the evening in the Brazos Valley.

All severe weather hazards are possible, but hail up to the size of tennis balls will be the main threat.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect since any storm could drop 2+ inches in localized spots.

Storms chances continue through Saturday with a hot weekend on the way.

Today could once again be an active weather day in Central Texas as a cold front/dry line combo provide enough lift this afternoon to fire off strong to severe storms. Warm and muggy air will serve as the fuel leading to a severe weather threat across the entire area. Super cell storms are expected to fire to our north as early as midday, with more storms firing in the afternoon. Storms that remain isolated will have the potential to produce up to tennis ball size hail, damaging winds, and even a couple tornadoes. The main time frame for the I-35 corridor looks to be after 3pm and before 9pm, in particular after 4pm. If storms are able to congeal into a complex, the gusty wind threat will increase. Where these storms track, 2-3 inches of rainfall will be possible in isolated areas, which will lead to a flash flooding threat as well. Storms should weaken or clear the area closer to 10pm.

Today won't be the last day of storm chances. The dry line continues to flirt with us through Saturday, bringing at least an isolated storm threat each afternoon. Any storm that forms will have the potential to turn severe. The dynamics tomorrow look to miss us to the north, so it could be a quieter day, but Friday and Saturday remain in play. It is hard to pinpoint which day has the best chance of showers and storms beyond today as activity looks more isolated.

Heading into the weekend, expect things to heat up as highs climb into the mid 90s. Areas across south Texas could reach the triple digits. Here, temperatures will feel like it, if not hotter, thanks to ample humidity. Anyone with outdoor activities this weekend needs to exercise heat precautions.

A cold front looks to arrive by Tuesday of next week, which could bring storm chances Monday and Tuesday but will knock temperatures down into the 80s for the second half of next week!

Have a great Wednesday, and stay with 25 today, we'll keep you advised!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather