KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Tornadoes and severe storms hit Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hail, wind, and tornadoes are all possible, with the highest risk found southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Storms will fade later this evening, with more quiet weather expected towards the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN

Severe weather possible across Central Texas again today.

Best dynamics southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Higher tornado threat in the Brazos Valley.

All activity clears this evening.

Good morning! Today is a day we will have to remain weather aware as another round of severe storms will be possible. A line of storms is approaching from the west this morning, but is struggling to reach severe limits. The best dynamics for severe weather are south of a warm front that will lift from the I-10 corridor all the way into the Brazos Valley. Where this front sets up will have a big influence on our severe weather impacts. The line of storms is expected to arrive along the I-35 corridor after 9am, but storms that can fire ahead of it may keep it from reaching it's potential.

I mentioned the warm front will play a big key in how severe our storms are today. Along and south of that warm front, storms will carry a higher severe potential, including the threat for tornadoes. North of that front, we will see storms carry mainly a pocket change hail and wind threat. I think the front will become parked between Waco and Bryan by mid-morning, keeping the best threat for tornadoes over the Brazos Valley. If the front wiggles further north, Waco-Temple-Killeen will be in play. The main area of storms should clear our counties later this afternoon. Some redevelopment is possible behind it, and that will have to be watched for a severe weather threat. Every thing will clear this evening. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat as most areas could pick up 1-2 inches with isolated 3-4 inch totals.

A few small storm chances are possible through Friday before a nice weekend sets up with highs in the 70s!

