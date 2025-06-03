KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Severe Storms possible Tuesday night

CENTRAL TEXAS — Expect another warm and muggy day today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few storms will be possible this evening with more storms overnight. Some may be severe.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Strong to severe storms possible this evening/overnight.

Turning hotter this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start with some dying storms and showers working into our western counties. These shouldn't reach the I-35 corridor, but may dampen the morning commute for some of our western counties. Otherwise expect warm and muggy conditions to stay with us today as highs get into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 in spots. As we get into the late afternoon and evening, we'll monitor for isolated storms to pop up west of I-35. If anything can get going, the energy will be there for up to golf ball size hail and 60mph winds. That activity should die after 9pm.

Later overnight, expect a complex of storms to work in from the north. These could still be strong to severe with pocket change hail and wind gusts to 60mph. The main line of storms likely arrives after 2am and potentially into your morning commute. This will be along a cold front that will make things cooler for Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A few showers and storms may still pop in the afternoon, but likely won't be severe.

An upper-level ridge sets in for the weekend bringing temperatures back up into the mid 90s. Some small storm chances are back early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather