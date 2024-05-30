Keeping You Advised: Severe storms possible this evening/overnight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon before storms flare up heading into the evening. Some will be strong to severe with the greatest concerns hail and damaging winds.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm and muggy day is in store

Showers and storms develop later today into the evening and overnight hours.

Multiple rounds possible.

Biggest threats will be wind and large hail.

Today looks to be yet another active day weather-wise in Central Texas. Storms that have developed over the Panhandle are racing towards Dallas/Fort Worth this morning. Those shouldn't impact us too much but could put out an outflow boundary that may spark some storms this afternoon and evening. If storms develop on that the main threat would be hail and also damaging winds. Models have consistently brought us a complex of storms overnight that will develop over West Texas and move through late evening into the overnight hours. The question is: how much will afternoon activity rob some of the energy that could feed that. I don't think models are interpreting that correctly. Nevertheless, with a complex of storms working in during the overnight, the main threats will be high winds. We'll keep you advised through the afternoon on how things all shake out, but plan on storms this evening and overnight.

The pattern shows no signs of changing through the weekend, so each afternoon we will have to monitor radar trends to our northwest over West Texas as storms could fire in in the afternoon and ride the northwest flow aloft into our area. With the extra rain, highs will hover in the mid 80s but it will be quite humid! These type of storm chances linger into early next week, but there are some signs things *may* subside heading into the middle to later parts of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather