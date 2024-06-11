KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with showers and storms possible. While the severe threat is low, heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany any activity.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again today

Some may produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning.

Drier weather comes in for Father's Day Weekend.

Watching the tropics next week.

While not everyone saw rain yesterday, those that did picked up a quick inch of rainfall in spots! Expect the same possibility today, but with more storm coverage. A complex of showers and storms is working out of West Texas this morning. While it won't hold together all the way into our area, the spin and energy associated with it will help to fire more showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, but humidity will make it feel closer to 100, potentially by early afternoon. The best chances for showers and storms will be in the afternoon into the evening. The severe weather threat is low, but we will monitor for some stronger ones that could produce gustier winds.

Tomorrow, a few spotty showers and storms will still be possible, but expect lower coverage. As we head into the weekend, high pressure shifts north and we shut the metaphorical faucet off for rain chances. There are signs that high could back off to the west next week and then potentially shift to the northeast opening the door for tropical moisture. That could bring rain chances back up next week. It's something we are monitoring closely!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather