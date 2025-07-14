KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Potential for more flooding in Central Texas Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Flash flooding is occurring this morning in Bosque and Hill counties. More flooding will be possible today as rain showers increase.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flash flooding this morning in Bosque and Hill county.

Major flooding expected along the San Saba River.

Moderate flooding expected along the Colorado River.

Minor flooding expected along the Leon River.

Monitoring the Bosque river for flooding.

Good morning! We're waking up to another flash flooding threat across Central Texas. This time, the heaviest rain is falling this morning in Bosque and Hill counties where roads are closed and low water crossing are impassable. Do not cross flooded roads if your commute takes you near them this morning! More thunderstorms should develop through the morning, and wherever they move over will have the potential for more flash flooding. Only a few counties are under a flood watch this morning, generally south and west of Waco-Temple-Killeen. That being said, any where that sees rain today will need to be monitored for flooding. DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS.

Showers and storms will be likely today, but should taper off a bit on Tuesday to more of a isolated to scattered variety. It looks like things will be quieter for the second half of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. That being said, if the high is weaker, we may still see moisture hang around. Since the models struggled last week, I'm hesitant to sound the all clear, and am leaving rain chances in place Friday.

Stay safe and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather