KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Potential for isolated severe storms Friday afternoon/evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, with isolated severe storms popping up after 4pm. All hazards will be possible with activity waning after 9pm.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong to severe storms are possible today with isolated supercells possible.

Once again, all hazards will be possible, including the threat of tornadoes.

A hot weekend ensues after that.

We saw another active evening of weather last night in Central Texas, and this afternoon could be a rinse and repeat. Things are quiet this morning, and will remain quiet through the middle of the day, but later this afternoon, we could see supercell storms develop again. The best timing for this will be after 3/4pm when these storms could develop. Supercell storms are the kind that produce the largest hail, the highest winds, and carry a higher tornado threat. Models have been struggling on the location of where these storms will fire, so all of Central Texas needs to be on alert. Activity should wane after 9pm as the heating of the day subsides.

Tomorrow looks to be hotter, with highs reaching the mid 90s. Once again, an isolated storm will be possible on the dry line. Drier air works east on Sunday, pushing up temperatures in some cases to the upper 90s. With the humidity, it may feel closer to 105.

Memorial Day will also be hot and humid, with the potential for an isolated storm as well.

A cold front looks to arrive Monday into Tuesday dropping temperatures to the 80s. Storm chances may return as this front stalls out towards mid-week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

