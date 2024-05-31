KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Morning storms give way to drier afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Morning storms will slowly filter through the area with drier air arriving after lunchtime. Highs will reach the lower 80s later this afternoon under sunnier skies.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will continue through the morning hours, though coverage will slowly decrease.

Sunnier skies arrive this afternoon.

Expect lower rain chances for the weekend though storms will still remain possible.

We woke up this morning to a few severe storms across Central Texas, including one that brought a swath of 60+mph wind gusts from Evant to Waco. Those storms have since moved out of our area, though strong winds will continue behind a developing wake low. Winds could gust to 30-40mph. A few storms may still filter through until lunchtime, then things will turn drier this afternoon with highs getting into the low 80s.

Models have really been struggling with the pattern we are in, so despite the fact models are trending drier for the weekend, I'll keep the chance of a few storms in. Highs will near 90.

Next week, the upper-level ridge attempts to strengthen a bit which may shift the storm track further north. Again, models have been struggling, so I'm not biting off it fully, but highs could reach the mid 90s with quieter weather next week!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather