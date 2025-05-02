KEEPING YOU ADVISED: More severe storms possible Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — More severe storms are possible Friday in Central Texas. While the overall severity should be lower, the coverage will be higher, especially south of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon.

Some will be severe with gusty winds and golf ball size hail the main threat.

The highest threat will likely be flooding.

The weekend looks quiet, but more storm chances arrive next week.

After an active two days in Central Texas, let's add one more! Things are quiet this morning and will be quiet through the first part of the day. The second part of the day is when we will watch for strong to severe storms to fire across Central Texas. While the severity will be lower than Thursday's activity, expect more coverage. The highest chance of severe weather will likely be over the southeastern half of Central Texas. Activity will move out of the area this evening, but some showers may linger into the early morning on Saturday. Some areas could see 2-4 inches of rainfall in spots.

The weekend looks gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but storm chances return next week including the potential for some strong to severe storms.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather