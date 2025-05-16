KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Isolated severe storms possible Friday afternoon/evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm and muggy day is on the way with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon/evening carrying a large hail and damaging wind threat.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s.

Potential for afternoon and evening storms.

Severe threat with hail and winds.

More storm chances through Tuesday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a very humid morning with lows in the mid 70s. The clouds are thick now, but should clear a bit this afternoon allowing temperatures to climb into the mid 90s. That will eventually lead to a lot of energy in the atmosphere, which will combine with a dry line to our northwest to help trigger showers and storms. Activity should be isolated, but the energy will be there for storms to produce hail to the size of golf balls and winds to 60mph. Any severe threat will dissipate after 9pm, but storms could linger a bit.

Saturday looks very similar, but storm coverage could be higher. The better dynamics for severe weather should be to the north, so hail size may only top out at half dollars if storms are able to form and move through. Once again, the threat goes down after sunset.

We'll keep isolated storms possible through Monday, with a few more storms possible Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Behind that front, highs should dip into the 80s next week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather