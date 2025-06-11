KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Flooding threat continues Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Thursday morning due to the potential for multiple rounds of showers and storms moving across Central Texas.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Multiple rounds of showers and storms expected over the next 48 hours.

Rainfall upwards of 3 inches possible.

Lesser rain chances approaching Father's Day weekend.

Good Morning! We're waking up to more showers and storms working through Central Texas. While the severe threat is lower with this activity, an influx of moisture overnight has increased the heavy rain and flooding potential. As of this morning, the heaviest activity will likely fall east of I-35. This will lead to areas of flooding. It does look like we may see a bit of a lull in the activity for the middle of the day, but expect more rounds of storms overnight and into tomorrow. The severe threat will be low, but flooding threats will be high as any storm will be capable of heavy rainfall. Timing will be tough to nail down until 6-12 hours out from storms, so it will be important to stay tuned to our forecasts.

Rain chances will slowly taper off into Father's Day weekend, though a few storms will remain possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend, and next week is looking quieter as high pressure attempts to take over, allowing highs into the low 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather