Just how cold are we expecting tomorrow morning to be?

25 WEATHER — Many of us had to deal with frost this morning as lows dipped into the upper-20s to start the day. Cold! Conditions favorable for frost vary with temperatures and moisture levels, but tonight will almost be as cold as last night. We are expecting lows in the low-30s. Temperatures for the next few mornings will be just as cold if not colder. Winds will be breezy again out of the northwest tomorrow. Expect a few clouds to pass by from now through Saturday.

Sunday could bring a slight change with highs briefly in the low-60s. That won't last long, though, because it's back to the 50s for New Year's Day. We could even have highs in the 40s for a few days beginning on next Tuesday. We'll be staying on the dry side for the next several days, but it is possible that a little bit of rain could return around the middle part of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather