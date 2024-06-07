Just as hot and sunny tomorrow

25 WEATHER — High pressure is ensuring that we haven't seen very many clouds at all today, and certainly not any rain. That will continue to be the case tomorrow. It will be just as hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s. We should see at least a few more clouds enter the picture on Sunday with highs in the low-90s. After that, high pressure should drift away from us a little bit, allowing for a few chances of rain.

The first chance will be Monday, as some scattered showers and storms may arrive from the northwest. This could be something that happens in the day or overnight. A similar weather pattern should provide at least the chance for a few more storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. As that happens, temperatures should drop into the upper-80s to around 90°. Thursday through Saturday should be dry once again as temperatures creep up a bit.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather