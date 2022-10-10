Just a few showers possible on Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow should be a repeat of today with highs in the upper-80s to go along with partly cloudy skies. As Wednesday arrives, the heat and humidity will be going up. Many places will reach the mid-90s on Wednesday afternoon. Then, as we head into that evening, a fast cold front will arrive. There is very little for this front to work with and we should only get a handful of showers out of it. For most of us, no rain will fall.

Thursday will be back in the 80s but still warmer than average. That will remain the case for the rest of the week. The good news is that there are now some suggestions of scattered rainfall to begin next week. We'll keep chances low for now, but the potential is there. This may also mean we'll get some cooler weather. I think we have a shot to see some 70s about 8 to 10 days from now.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist