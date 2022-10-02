Just a few clouds tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Dry air will remain in place for the week ahead, but that will raise the fire danger somewhat. With drought conditions present and a continued lack of humidity, we'll have to be mindful of the risk of wildfires. We'll have cool mornings in the 50s for the next couple of days with highs in the mid to upper-80s. I think highs could reach the 90s for Tuesday through Thursday.

After a few consecutive days of nothing but blue sky, we'll see a few cirrus clouds overspread us tomorrow and Monday. That will be followed by partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and for the rest of the week. Even into next weekend, we're expecting just a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will not be paying us a visit for at least the next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist