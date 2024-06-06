June-like day on tap for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, but lower humidity will keep feel-like numbers near 100 and not higher. Highs in the mid 90s continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Lower humidity is making for a nice morning!

Summer-time heat still around this afternoon as we climb into the mid 90s, but feel-likes won't be as rough.

Hot weekend continues, but a cold front looks to arrive early next week.

We are really being blessed this morning with drier air that is in place! The *relative* humidity will still be high leading to some fog, but with dewpoints in the 60s, the atmosphere is not capable of holding as much moisture as it has been the last few days. As a result, this morning has felt pretty pleasant with temperatures starting in the 60s in many locations! It will still turn toasty this afternoon, but with dewpoints only in the low 70s, the feel-like numbers won't reach more severe levels like they have at times this week. It may feel like 100 this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

An upper-level high pressure center will drift over us to close out the week. That will bring the warmest part of the next 10 days with highs reaching the mid 90s. South winds will draw up more humidity, so feel-like numbers could reach 105 at times this weekend.

High pressure retreats to the south early next week which will open the door for a cold front! Highs look to dip into the mid 80s for the first part of next week with a few showers and storms possible!

The second half of next week is more uncertain. The upper-level pattern tries to restrengthen the high pressure center, but keeps it to our west. This will lead to a slow warm-up, and may open the door for some tropical moisture to try to move in. If that happens, small rain chances will return with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

