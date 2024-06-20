It's Officially Summer, And It's Getting Hotter

25 WEATHER — Alberto is fading away in Mexico, and the tropical moisture is going away with it. That means we will see rain chances decrease Friday to 20%, and chances should be gone all together this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday and in the mid 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of course the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits every afternoon, so that summer feel is here to stay for awhile!

Next week will be no exception. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s all week. There could be a few isolated storms around by the middle to end of the week, but rain chances are only sitting at 20%. Stay cool!