It's October... and it still feels like summer

25 WEATHER — The calendar says October, but it's still summertime around here! We may start to see a few more clouds by Thursday and Friday, but it will still be plenty warm around here. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday, the mid to upper 90s Thursday, and back to the low to mid 90s Friday. Lows throughout the rest of this week will be in the low to mid 60s.

We are watching a system this weekend that may bring a slight chance for a few showers and storms, especially across the southern half of Central Texas, Saturday. We should at the very least see a few more clouds, so hopefully that will hold highs around 90° Saturday and Sunday.

Next week could bring some slightly cooler air as northeast winds continue across the region. The air will be dry, so we won't see rain, but we could see highs fall back into the upper 80s by the middle to end of next week.