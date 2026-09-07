It's Labor Day but high pressure doesn't have the day off

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's Labor Day but high pressure is still working. It is going to be a hot and humid holiday with temperatures near or at 100 degrees across Central Texas. Navarro County is under a heat advisory with feels like temperatures reaching 106. But don't let the heat advisory in one county cause you to leave your water bottle at home. It's sweltering across all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, so make sure you stay hydrated.

We can't rule out a pop-up shower but the overwhelming majority of Central Texas is going to stay dry Monday, including Waco, Killeen and Temple. Rain chances are very slim and less than 20% so they are not included in the ten day forecast. The heat dome will make it very difficult to allow for precipitation.

Air temperatures are running well above the average of 93 degrees. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to triple digits all week. Feels like temperatures across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley will fall between 101 and 106 degrees. If you are planning outdoor activities, make sure to take cooling off breaks and once again, drink plenty of water. Sunscreen is also recommended this week with a bit more blue in the sky.

Meanwhile, all is quiet in the tropics for the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf.

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