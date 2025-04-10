It's just really nice...

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like nice spring weather, the next several days are for you! A weak cold front arrives this evening, but it won't have any major effects. Lows will fall into the mid 50s with highs slightly cooler in the low 80s Friday afternoon. We will warm up this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Sunday will also be windy with south winds blowing at 20-30mph.

It should stay very warm Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another weak front arrives Monday night, but this one looks dry as well. Highs are expected to cool into the low 80s Tuesday behind the front. It's back to the mid to upper 80s late next week into Easter weekend. Right now it looks like the weather will be nice, but isolated storm chances may increase by Easter Sunday.