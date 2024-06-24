25 WEATHER — The summer pattern is in full effect around here. It's going to stay hot for the foreseeable future, so practice those heat precautions. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks. Do not leave children or pets in a parked car. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s all week, and lows are only expected to fall into the upper 70s. The humidity should make it feel much hotter each afternoon in the 104-109° range. The combination of hot days and warm nights can wear down your body over time. This is why we will likely have a heat advisory in effect for a good portion of this week.

The weekend and next week looks pretty similar. Our summer highs looks to remain in place, so the heat should continue!