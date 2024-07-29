It's back to the heat

25 WEATHER — If you like summer, this forecast will be for you. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Of course the humidity will make it feel even hotter (103-106°) each afternoon. If you plan to be outdoors for any length of time, make sure you are staying cool and hydrated when possible! You might notice a haze in the sky from time to time Tuesday through Friday. This will be African dust that made it's way across the Atlantic and into Texas. If you are highly sensitive to particulate matter in the air, this may affect you.

The weekend should stay hot with highs near 100°. There will be a weak boundary in the area, so a few widely scattered storms may re-enter the forecast, especially Sunday.

Next week...more heat with highs in the upper 90s.