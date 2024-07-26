Isolated to Scattered Downpours Possible Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Isolated to scattered downpours will be possible again today bringing the potential for street flooding. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered downpours possible again today, with the highest chances east of I-35 and during the middle of the day.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Isolated to scattered downpours will be possible through the weekend, with drier and hotter conditions next week.

Yesterday brought some heavy downpours to parts of Central Texas, and more could be on the way today. I don't expect as high of coverage of the downpours, but street flooding will still be possible where they move over. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, except east of I-35 where the higher rain chances will keep highs in the mid 80s.

As high pressure starts to build, coverage of isolated downpours through the weekend will decrease. Some still still be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90, but then next week, high pressure takes over erasing our rain chances and leading to a climb into the mid to upper 90s as we return to summer-like weather!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather