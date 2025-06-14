Isolated thunderstorms closing in on our area tomorrow

25 WEATHER — The sea breeze once again created some thunderstorms here and there today, mainly in the Brazos Valley. It also helped to drop the temperature in many spots by a few degrees, which was a bit of welcome relief. The sea breeze will return tomorrow, prompting a few more storms in the Brazos Valley for the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, Central Texas will have a chance at a few storms of their own tomorrow.

With high pressure to our west, flow in the atmosphere will be moving north to south over Texas. This means that any storms forming over Oklahoma will have a chance to reach I-20 over the weekend. This may indeed happen tomorrow, as a weakening cluster of storms may impact areas along and north of Highway 84 around the lunch hour and the early afternoon period of Sunday. Severe weather is not expected. Once again, the heat index will likely be above 100° in many spots.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather