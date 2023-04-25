Isolated strong storms tonight

25 WEATHER — The cap is on the stronger side this evening, but we may get a couple of isolated storms to develop. If storms can get going, some severe weather is possible with hail and strong winds the main threats. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring a chance for a few showers and storms in the morning, but the bigger threat of severe weather will be with a cold front Wednesday evening. A complex of storms is expected to develop along the front with large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly an isolated tornado or two. This will likely be a widespread event across the area, so make sure you have a way to get severe weather information from us! You can download our app or make sure to follow us on Facebook if you plan to be away from your TV. Most of the activity will move southeast by early Thursday morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks nice as highs climb into the mid 70s. Friday, another system will roll toward Central Texas. This will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms Friday evening. We will continue to access any severe weather potential as we get closer.