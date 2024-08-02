Isolated storms this weekend

25 WEATHER — A weak frontal boundary will work closer to Central Texas as we make our way into the weekend. This won't do much for the heat because we will be around 100° Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday. However, there is a slight chance of storms with the boundary Saturday into Sunday. Right now rain chances are only around 20-30%. We may see north winds across the northern half of the area Saturday afternoon, so that could take down the humidity a bit.

Next week just look plain hot. Normal this time of year remains at 98°, and we shouldn't be too far above that. Highs will be 99-101° all week. Rain chances as of now look to stay away from the region.

Have a good weekend!