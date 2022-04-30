Isolated storms, some strong, possible this evening

25 WEATHER — As a weak cold front sits just to the south of Killeen and Temple, it may be responsible for producing a few storms late this evening and into tonight. A handful of storms have already been able to form this afternoon but none have been very long-lived. Still, we'll watch for the chance for a couple of these to be strong or briefly severe, mainly for damaging winds and hail. This will mainly be for the Brazos Valley. Spotty storms could continue into late tonight but by then I think we'll be dealing with just rain and lightning.

That front will lift northward tomorrow, returning all of us to warm and humid air. As it does so, it may produce a couple showers and storms. Those chances aren't very high, and some model data keeps us totally dry tomorrow. Isolated showers and storms will continue to be a possibility through much of the week as highs remain in the 80s. Next weekend has the potential to be even hotter with highs in the 90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist