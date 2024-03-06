Isolated storms possible west of I-35 Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with isolated storms firing towards the Hill Country. Some may be strong to severe. More storm chances take us through the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Isolated storms will be possible west of I-35 today, generally from 4-9pm.

Storms that form will carry mainly a hail and wind threat, with hail to the size of pocket change possible.

More storm chances will be around Thursday and Friday with some strong. The weekend looks quieter.

We saw some isolated storms yesterday evening work out of the Metroplex and into our northeastern counties. They fell apart as they lost the energy from daytime heating. Expect a similar thing today, though happening on the other edge of our area. Later this afternoon, showers and storms may pop over the Hill country and work into our western counties. Some may be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. Storms will struggle to last beyond sunset.

More storm chances are on the way tomorrow with scattered storms possible during the day. While most of these will stay below severe limits, some could carry a hail threat.

Our best chance of showers and storms will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday with a line of storms along our cold front working in. These will likely move through during the early morning hours and once again the biggest threat will be high winds and hail.

Drier air will work in for the weekend with a cold front working in. Cooler air will move in with highs in the 60s expected this weekend. Morning lows could dip into the 40s and even upper 30s.

Temperatures will return to spring-like normals in the mid 70s next week with more isolated storms possible.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather