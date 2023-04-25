Isolated storms possible Tuesday with more storms expected Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're monitoring two possible threats for severe weather in the next 24-48 hours. Both threats are expected to occur in the afternoon and evening with all types of severe weather possible. Right now, the more widespread threat looks to set up Wednesday, but both will need to be monitored closely.

We're waking up this morning to a more humid air mass as warmer air begins to work in. A warm front is situated to the south and that will slowly lift north through the day bringing increasing humidity. Highs will climb into the lower 70s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. By late afternoon, an isolated storm may develop. If one can tap into the energy in the atmosphere, hail and high winds will be the main threat, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We'll also monitor out over West Texas where more storms could develop, we can't rule out that these work into our western areas overnight.

A more robust severe weather threat looks to materialize for Wednesday as a warm front moves north of our area. That will put us in rich energy for storms. Initially, these storms are expected to develop to our northwest, and will initially be supercell storms capable of large hail to tennis ball size, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Eventually, they are expected to develop into a complex of storms and work southeast across the area. The longer they stay spread out and isolated, the greater the threat for tornadoes and large hail. Once they organize into a complex, the threat will shift mainly to high winds to 70mph, though an isolated tornado will remain possible. The timing for this looks to be late afternoon into the evening. Behind the initial line of storms, rain is expected to hang around, and by the time it's all said and done, we could pick up 1-2 inches of rain with some areas seeing 3-5 inches of rainfall.

Drier air works in for Thursday leading to a quiet and sunnier day. We're tracking another quick moving storm system Friday that could bring afternoon and evening storms, some of which could be strong. Behind that cold front, things will be nice and sunny for the weekend!

