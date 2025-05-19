Isolated storms possible tonight

25 WEATHER EVENING — Most of the severe weather tonight will likely be north of our area, but we could see a couple isolated storms in our area through midnight. Any stronger storm may produce hail and gusty winds, but our rain chances are 20-30%. Things should quiet down after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will bring in northwest winds and much drier air! That will make it feel much more comfortable outside with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday looks quiet too with the drier air. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

A weak frontal boundary will move north Thursday. This may bring some scattered showers and storms back to the region with highs in the low 90s. Friday looks decent with hot and humid conditions in the low 90s.

Memorial Day Weekend should allow for some outdoor activities, but Memorial Day Monday itself could bring some storm chances along with it. Saturday and Sunday look to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. More clouds and highs around 90° are expected Monday, with that increasing chance of scattered showers and storms.