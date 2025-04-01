Isolated storms possible through Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Storm chances are expected to increase as we approach the end of the week. Isolated activity is possible Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of the storms occurring to our north. If a storm or two can get into our area, some hail possibilities would exist. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday is more of a day to watch. As stated in previous forecasts, the ingredients for severe weather should be across the area, but it will all depend on exactly where storms form. A cold front is expected to be draped across the region. If storms form behind the front, our severe weather chances would be lower. If we get a few storms to develop ahead of the front, then the severe weather risk would be quite a bit higher. This will have to be ironed out as we get closer, but scattered showers and storms appear likely as the main storm system approaches the area. Rain and storm chances will continue Friday night through Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain and isolated severe weather is expected here.

All in all, 1-2 inches of rain is possible from Waco to the north, with lower amounts the farther south you go. Severe weather is possible, but exact conditions still are a bit murky this far out.