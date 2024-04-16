Isolated storms possible this morning before warm afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — No severe weather or flooding is expected, but a couple of rumbles and some rain are possible during the first half of the day. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A few showers/storms will be possible during the first half of the day today.

Warm and muggy conditions continue.

A cold front looks to arrive Friday, triggering storms Thursday evening.

Widespread showers and storms could dampen weekend plans.

We're tracking a boundary working out of the Big Country this morning. It's not sharp enough to call it a cold front, but it will provide enough lift to create some isolated showers and storms today. Drier air is behind that boundary, and as winds shift to the southwest behind it, western counties could reach 90 this afternoon. Most of Central Texas will reach the mid 80s with Partly Cloudy afternoon skies.

Clouds and humidity surge back in overnight, likely leading to a humid Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s, as the dry line pushes back into West Texas. That dry line may trigger some showers and storms over the Concho Valley in the afternoon that may roll into our western counties.

Thursday will have the potential to be hotter, as an advancing cold front nears us. Compressional warming could send most of Central Texas into the upper 80s and that could trigger showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of these may be strong to severe.

Cooler air works in quickly Friday knocking highs into the low 70s. The coolest air arrives Saturday and Sunday in sync with a disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. That should lead to widespread showers and storms Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Some of these will linger into Sunday. Rain totals may exceed 2 inches in spots. Models are still latching on to the higher amounts of moisture, so this forecast will be adjusted, but have alternate plans ready for the weekend if you're planning on being outdoors!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather