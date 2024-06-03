Isolated storms possible Monday, but a drier week ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s with humidity making it feel like the triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with wind and hail the main threats.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers nearing the triple digits.

A few isolated storms will be possible, with the potential to turn severe. The highest chance for this will be in our Northeastern counties.

Warmer temperatures and quieter weather look more likely through the work week.

We're waking up to quite a humid morning out there today, which will be more commonplace following the wettest month ever recorded in Central Texas. We even added to that in some spots this weekend, in particular to the north of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Get ready for that mugginess to combine with warmer temperatures today making it feel closer to the triple digits! Those that are sensitive to heat will need to take precautions during the heat of the day.

That heat may be enough to bubble up some showers and storms, in particular to the east of I-35 where our cap is weaker. If these can get going, they could turn severe with the main threats being hail and high winds. We'll also have to monitor storms that try to form to our north over the DFW area. If anything gets going, a complex of storms may work south or southeast as some models have predicted. Once again, the biggest threat will likely be east of I-35.

High pressure that has been stubborn over northern Mexico, leaving us in the storm track, may finally move north heading through the work week. As it nears us, sinking air will help to limit storm chances and shove the storm track to our north. The work week will be quieter with highs in the low to mid 90s, combining with the humidity to make it feel quite toasty! There are signs that that high will back off to the west early next week bringing storm chances back in the forecast for the first part of next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather