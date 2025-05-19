Isolated storms possible Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with the potential for isolated severe storms. All hazards may be possible. A cold front moves through by morning, quieting weather.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sub-severe storms possible mid-morning into midday.

Highs reach upper 80s/low 90s.

Isolated storms possible late this afternoon into the evening.

All hazards possible

Cold front moves through overnight bringing quieter rest of the week.

Good morning! Last night brought some big-time severe storms across North Texas, but we missed out locally. We'll have the potential to see some storms today, with multiple rounds possible. Models have struggled to pick up on activity developing across the Hill Country this morning, and I think that could bring us some mid-morning/midday showers and storms. Most of these should stay below severe limits, but will have to be monitored if they linger more into the middle of the day. Some pocket change hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

The second potential round of storms will come late this afternoon into this evening as a dry line moves into Central Texas. If storms are able to break through our cap this afternoon, they'll be capable of gusty winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. I think the best threat for this is setting up along and north of highway 190. Activity should weaken after 9pm. Then as a cold front works through later this evening into the overnight hours, we could see some storm development along it, but this should carry mainly a small hail and gusty wind threat.

Some showers may linger into Tuesday morning in spots, but the rest of Tuesday is expected to be nice with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday morning may be cool with lows in the 50s! Humidity and 90s work back in for the weekend, and we could see a more active pattern again next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

