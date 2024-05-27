Isolated storms possible Memorial Day, storm chances continue this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — A heat advisory is in effect with feel-like temperatures nearing 105 or higher in the heat of the day. By late afternoon, an isolated severe storm will be possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory in effect for feel-like temperatures exceeding 105 at times this afternoon. Take heat precautions.

An isolated storm is possible this afternoon/evening.

While the overall coverage is low, the energy will be high enough that if a storm pops it could turn severe quickly.

A pattern of active weather continues through the week with storm chances each day.

What a muggy start to the day it is across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley! Temperatures and dew points are close together with temperatures starting the morning near 80! There is a weak cold front situated over our northwestern counties. Because of that, it's less muggy there. That front will wiggle around at times this afternoon, and could trigger an isolated storm by late afternoon. While the overall coverage will be low, there's plenty of energy for storms to feed on. If one manages to get going and punch into that energy, it could be quite strong, with large hail to the size of limes, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado possible. It's still possible one doesn't form, but keep the app handy just in case, and we'll keep you advised!

We'll have more active pattern this week thanks an upper-level ridge that's been strong enough to build over South Texas, but not quite strong enough to take over this far north. Since we are on the periphery of the ridge, we will be in what's called northwest flow aloft. That means storms that form over West Texas will attempt to work into our area late in the evenings. This means the best storm chances will likely be in the overnight hours. This should help to keep severe weather chances down, but nevertheless could bring heavy rain! It's hard to forecast which days bring the best chances, but right now it appears overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and then also Thursday and Friday. By the time it's all said and done, it's possible we could see up to 3 inches of rain in some spots. Of course, that will bring the flooding threat back up. The nice part is, it should keep temperatures in the 80s for the second half of the week.

It looks like next week, the ridge builds a bit more over Texas, which should lower rain chances and push temperatures back up into the lower 90s.

Have a great Memorial Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather