25 WEATHER — The weather is going to remain summer-like for the foreseeable future. The only change will be for a couple of isolated storms during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through the weekend. Lows will also come up a bit into the 70s.

Next week, more summer! Highs may actually warm a bit more into the mid 90s. We can't even rule out a few upper 90s. Rain chances will remain low with our summer high right back on top of Texas.