Isolated storms possible Friday

25 WEATHER — We have seen a few widely scattered showers and isolated storms around the area, but those should die out as we head through the overnight hours tonight. It will still be muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday, isolated storms are possible once again. We should see a little more sunshine than what we saw Thursday, so highs should make it close to 90°. Friday night football looks decent with just a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will fall through the 80s during the games.

This weekend promises to be a nice one when it comes to the weather! Highs will be warm in the upper 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday under mostly sunny skies. It's the lows you will really notice. With much drier air in place, we should make it down into the upper 60s Saturday morning and the upper 50s Sunday morning. We will get a little taste of fall each morning through early next week!