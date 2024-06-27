Isolated Storm Potential Thursday, but Still Quite Hot

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits Thursday with the potential for an isolated storm east of I-35. Most areas stay dry, and heat continues into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory continues with highs climbing to near 100. Feel-like numbers may exceed 105 at times.

An isolated storm is possible east of I-35, with most missing out.

High pressure intensifies this weekend into next week bringing chances of First Official 100 degree day.

It's the same song and dance we saw for most of the week, but the bridge could have a different sound to it as a few folks have a shot at an isolated storm today. High pressure has sunk back to the northwest enough that areas on the east side of Central Texas could see an isolated storm. Most will miss out, and all of us will deal with the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon as highs near 100 and humidity combine for peak feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times this afternoon. Once again take your heat precautions.

If you don't see rain today, you likely won't see it through next week either. Our high pressure heat dome will continue to intensify into the weekend and next week suppressing storm chances and squeezing our atmosphere warming it up. By Monday and Tuesday, I think we will record our first official 100 degree day at Waco Airport -where records are officially kept. (Killeen hit 100 earlier in February - quite abnormal, but Meteorologically possible - for an explanation why, check out this explainer on my Facebook page). A tropical storm may move into the Gulf next week, but as long as high pressure is over us, that will shoot south into Mexico. Still we will track it for you!

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather