Isolated storm potential Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — There is a chance of an isolated storm Thursday. If one forms it could contain very large hail and damaging winds. More storms are possible Friday before a quiet weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Isolated storms possible this afternoon

Very large hail possible.

More storms Friday, but smaller hail.

Weekend looking quiet

Next week looks busy.

We had a round of storms yesterday that brought hail and winds to Central Texas. While the coverage will be lower today, we still expect the potential for isolated storms this afternoon and evening. The difference will be this will only be one or two storms, which means they can take advantage of all the energy in the atmosphere. That could be enough to produce very large hail to baseball size and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can never be ruled out. Activity will lessen after sunset.

Friday will feature a cold front working into Central Texas. Storms will fire along the front and work through the entire area. I think this will look more like Wednesday's threat was, with scattered storms that could produce mainly hail and winds. The hail size will be lower than today with all storms competing for the same energy. Activity will move across the entire area with it clearing the Brazos Valley in the evening.

The weekend is looking quiet, though some showers may linger into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 70s.

Next week looks active again with multiple storm chances!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather