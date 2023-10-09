Isolated Showers Tuesday/Wednesday

25 WEATHER — A weak disturbance will move across Texas over the next 48 hours. The best rain chances will be in south and southeast Texas, but we may see a few isolated showers around our area from time to time. Clouds will be the main impact Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. This will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s the next couple of afternoons.

We will warm up ahead of our next front Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our next cold front should sweep through during the day Friday with cooler highs around 80°. Right now it appears moisture will be pretty limited, so we aren't expecting much rain with this system.

The weekend is looking great once again! Highs will be int he 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. There should be plenty of sunshine both days.