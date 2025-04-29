Isolated showers possible Tuesday, better storm chances through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies, a few showers will be possible at times. Wednesday and Thursday bring the potential for strong to severe storms.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Isolated showers are possible today, but most miss out.

Severe storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances linger into the weekend.

Another active pattern next week?

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start to the day as moisture is once again in place across Central Texas. It will remain breezy today with south winds around 15-20 and occasionally gusting up to 30mph. As we get breaks in the clouds this afternoon, we should warm into the mid 80s. An isolated shower will be possible but most will miss out. Severe storms will fire over West Texas closer to the triple point combination of a dry line, cold front, and surface low pressure system.

The same system causing severe weather this afternoon to our west will sag southeast into Wednesday. This will likely serve as the trigger for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. The best dynamics will likely set up closer to DFW, but if storms can fire and take advantage of energy, we could see supercells fire locally in Central Texas. These would be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Models are struggling with the placement and timing currently, but plans need to be monitored from afternoon into evening.

Thursday, while the cold front remains north of us, a dry line will be out to the west. We are expected to reach the low 90s, which may be enough to fire storms on Thursday. IF storms can form Thursday, the biggest threat will be high winds. It's not a guarantee, but could be a sneaky severe day here locally.

The cold front sags south Friday into Saturday which will lead to more storms, however I think the severe threat with these will be lower. We'll get a reprieve from storm chances Sunday and Monday before they work back in next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather