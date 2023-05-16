Isolated showers possible Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought yet another round of beneficial rain to most of Central Texas. We'll have a smaller chance today, but some rain-free days are on the way for the middle of the week. The moisture from yesterday is leading to some patchy fog at times, which will burn off by the middle of the day. A few showers may pop on a southward-moving cold front. The coverage will be much less than what we saw yesterday.

Drier air will work in behind the front leading to a cooler morning to start off Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Despite the cool morning, we will still see a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity it will feel quite pleasant.

We'll string together a few dry days for the middle of the week before another storm system brings back storm chances for the weekend. Showers and storms look to fire up along a cold front Friday evening as it moves across Central Texas. Behind the front, highs will be near 80 for the weekend!

Next week is looking warm and humid for now with highs in the mid 80s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather